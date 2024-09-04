Paralympic superstar Oksana Masters wins 8th Paralympic gold, her 18th medal overall

The former orphan defended her title in the women's cycling H4-5 time trial, further cementing her Paralympic legacy

With 18 medals to her name, Oksana Masters is one of the most decorated Paralympians in history
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Paralympic torchbearer Oksana Masters claimed her first medal of the 2024 Paris Games on Wednesday, defending her gold in the women's cycling H4-5 time trial. The 35-year-old American secured her spot at the top of the podium after a remarkable comeback during the second half of the race. At the midway point, Masters trailed by 30 seconds but surged ahead to finish with a time of 23:45.20, clinching her eighth Paralympic gold medal.

Chantal Haenen of the Netherlands took silver with a time of 23:51.44, while China’s Sun Bianbian secured the bronze, finishing at 25:13.07.

Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

