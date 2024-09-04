USA's Oksana Masters wins 9th Paralympic gold, her 19th medal overall

The former orphan defended her titles in the H4-5 time trial and H5 road race, further cementing her Paralympic legacy

Oksana Masters at the 2024 Paralympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
last updated

Paralympic torchbearer Oksana Masters claimed her second medal of the 2024 Paris Games on Thursday – her 19th overall – defending her gold in the women's cycling H5 road race. 

The 35-year-old American secured her spot at the top of the podium after a dominant performance in Clichy-sous-Bois, pulling away from her competitors in the final kilometres of the 56.8km race. China's Bianbian Sun finished second, while Italy's Ana Maria Vitelaru placed third from a field of six riders. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸