Patrick Lefevere frustrated as Mark Cavendish contract talks continue: 'It gets on my nerves that it drags on for so long'
Lefevere is at the Six Days of Ghent to try and finally put pen to paper
By Jonny Long
Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere is growing frustrated as contract negotiations with Mark Cavendish drag on into the last days of November.
Lefevere is in 't Kuipke as Cavendish competes in the Six Days of Ghent alongside Deceuninck - Quick-Step team-mate Iljo Keisse - the pair currently in fourth place behind leaders Michael Mørkøv and Lasse Norman Hansen - and hopes to get a deal sorted while the pair are in the vicinity.
"Otherwise it will be postponed again," Lefevere told Het Laatste Nieuws of his desire to get a deal done this weekend. "I want to finish this on Saturday. I know he wants that too. Every time he hears [from] someone from the team, he asks what I said."
Discussing the obstacles that still sit in front of getting pen to paper, Lefevere suggests it's not only a question of financials but also Cavendish's stated desire to start his journey as a backroom member of staff with Deceuninck - Quick-Step after he retires from racing.
>>> 'Every WorldTour team is trying to snap up 17-year-olds': Agent concerned over peloton transfer trend, urges UCI to intervene
“Cavendish thinks that his image has value, but I have to think about the image of my team. Where will it go if I start with this? Then next week 'the next sexy thing' will be at my door," Lefevere said.
“When I ask what is, he says that he wants to walk with me and learn. But do I have to pay someone to learn?”
Cavendish was on minimum salary during the 2021 season, earning around €40,000 and needing to bring his own sponsor on board to the team in order for Lefevere to grant him a lifeline and ensure Cavendish still had a place in the WorldTour after another difficult year with Rod Ellingworth's Bahrain-McLaren.
For Lefevere, it turned into a savvy piece of business as Cavendish re-found his form and took his first victories in three years before squeezing himself into the Tour de France line-up and taking four stages to equal Eddy Merckx's record.
-
-
American Matteo Jorgenson is on a path of discovery to find out what bike rider he really is: 'my place in cycling is changing a bit'
One half of Idaho's WorldTour duo talks off-season adventures and future endeavours
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
'Every WorldTour team is trying to snap up 17-year-olds': Agent concerned over peloton transfer trend, urges UCI to intervene
Just a few years ago, riders would typically join a WorldTour team aged 22 or 23
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse up to third after second day of Ghent Six Day 2021
World and Olympic champions Michael Mørkøv and Lasse Norman Hansen are the new leaders
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish returns to Six Days of Ghent
Five years after his unforgettable victory with Sir Bradley Wiggins, and two years after his last appearance, Cavendish is back on the boards in Belgium
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish wins reduced sprint at Sparkassen Münsterland Giro 2021
The Manxman adds another win to his 2021 tally
By Jonny Long •
-
'I owe my career to you': Mark Cavendish pays tribute to former British Cycling coach Heiko Salzwedel
The sprinter has shared his thoughts after his former coach passed away
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish reaches agreement on wages, final sticking point is role with Deceuninck - Quick-Step after retirement
The sprinter will meet with Lefevere when both are present at the UCI Road World Championships this week in Flanders
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish spotted cycling in central London
Cavendish will race in the World Championships on Sunday 26 September, but needed to get some miles in his legs in London
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Mark Cavendish explains mid-race frustration to viewers during Tour of Britain breakaway
The 'Manx Missile' became frustrated with the motorbikes helping two riders the break had deliberately dropped
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish unsure if he will remain at Deceuninck - Quick-Step but vows 'I will get even better'
The 36-year-old is racing this week's Tour of Britain
By Chris Marshall-Bell •