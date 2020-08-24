Assos Skin Layer – a base layer collection for all seasons

The new Skin Layer range from Assos is a collection of six male/female specific base layers aimed at providing the best performance no matter the conditions.

Assos has always done things slightly differently when it comes to its clothing collections and rather than designing individual items it curates what it calls the Assos Layering System. With this system Assos divides up its full range, from jackets to socks, not only into fit and intended use but also into coded collections all with the simple aim of being the ideal set of kit to work within specific climate and ride parameters and preferences. These collections, 1.3, 2.3 and 3.3 correspond to clothing suitable for summer, spring/autumn and winter.

The new Skin Layer base layers are intended to sit into the three categories and to be worn with specific kits suggested by Assos – although of course you can wear them with whatever kit you like and also change dependent upon personal preferences. To slightly confuse matters the new range has four distinct items aimed at use within summer, spring/autumn, winter and an additional deep winter (Ultraz) base for riding in extreme conditions.

Assos has completely redesigned this first layer with a new range of fabrics, a much lighter knit and a seamless construction. All this is to allow each base layer to offer more consistent thermoregulation and greater comfort for every riding conditions.

One of the critical features of the new fabrics is the inclusion of carbon fibres to more efficiently draw moisture off your skin, while the deep-winter layer has wool added for natural, heat-trapping warmth.

Summer NS Skin Layer £50

Summer SS Skin Layer £60

Spring Fall SS Skin Layer £70

Spring Fall LS Skin Layer £80

Winter LS Skin Layer £85

Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer £105