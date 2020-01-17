Campagnolo releases versatile 33mm Bora wheels

Campagnolo has announced a new pair of 33mm deep Bora wheels, looking to add versatility to its top end wheel line.

Previously, the top flight carbon wheels were available in either a 45, 60 or 77mm rim depth. The new release however makes the Bora’s well suited to climbing and descents as well.

The wheels are available in either rim brake or disc brake versions, with the former claiming a weight of 1395g while the latter weighs in at a claimed 1485g for the pair.

Campagnolo says that the wheels were developed in the wind tunnel, although it gives no specifics on their speed except to say that they give a 7.5 watt advantage at 45km/h over a “wheel that is not wind tunnel optimized”; so make of that what you will.

The new wheels feature much of the same technology as the deeper Bora hoops, including Campagnolo’s two-way fit which makes them compatible with both clincher or tubeless tyres. Other technology includes the G3 spoke pattern, giving the rim version 18 spokes on the front and 21 on the rear, while the disc has 24 on each. As is standard with the top end Bora wheels, each model will come with ceramic bearings.

With a 19mm internal rim width, the new Bora wheels are not as wide as comparative wheelsets from ENVE or Zipp but should seat 25mm tyres well. They’re rim hoops are also compatible with 28 or 23mm tyres, while the disc brake versions can seat 33mm tyres for cyclocross or gravel use.

The wheels have already been provided to UAE Team Emirstes, who rode the new set on their training camp in Spain. The professionals – and their mechanics – will no doubt appreciate the versatility of the rim depth.

The top-end wheels come with a top-end price tag, with both the rim brake and disc brake versions coming in at €2160.