Condor Cycles 70th Anniversary Collection launched

A celebration of the legacy of the brand's late founder Monty Young

Founded in 1948, Condor Cycles celebrated its 70th anniversary in mid-July, launching a special edition clothing and accessory range. But a week later, Condor’s founder Monty Young passed away aged 88, leaving Condor’s celebrations in limbo.

Now, according to Condor’s marketing manager, Claire Beaumont: “We’ve sort of decided that as the range is a celebration of what Condor (and Monty) started and we should put it back on sale. And Monty, ever the businessman, would have wanted us to.”

There are more details of the 70th anniversary collection on Condor’s web site here. As well as a jersey, priced at £70 and a cap, the 70th anniversary range includes an espresso cup set, pin badges and a tee shirt. The cap features landmarks on the London skyline around Gray’s Inn Road, which has been Condor’s home since its founding.

Decoration on other items includes an illustration of the Morris van, decked out with the Condor logo, which Young would take to local cycle races in the 1950s and 60s, offering neutral service to the riders.

And there’s a limited run of twelve Classico track bikes out, painted in the colours of Condor’s first pro team, Condor Mackeson.