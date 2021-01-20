Wheel deals: big savings on Zipp, Campagnolo, Vision, Fulcrum, HED and more

Lockdown will lift sooner or later and the good weather’s only just round the corner (let’s find the positives). So now is the time for a wheel upgrade, especially considering some of the deals around at the moment. Post-Christmas and towards the end of the January sales there are still loads of good discounts on wheels – in fact, some have been reduced even more.

A wheel upgrade makes a significant difference to your bike’s ride: whether you’re looking to save weight, improve its aerodynamics or equip it with something a bit tougher so you can head off the beaten track, the wheels are the place to start.

Our highly experienced tech team have specifically selected the wheels on this page. We wouldn’t recommend anything we wouldn’t ride ourselves.

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best disc-brake wheel deals UK

Fast Forward Carbon F6D FCC DT240 SP wheelset at Wiggle| £1,799.99 £1,249.49

These 60mm deep-section disc-brake wheels from Fast Forward have been reduced even more since Christmas. Tubeless ready and with a wide 27mm external rim width, these are seriously fast. With a weight of 1.54kg they’re no slouches on the climbs either. View Deal

Vision Trimax 30 SL Disc clincher wheelset at Tweeks Cycles| £599.95 £359.00

Able to handle both road and off road, the 30mm deep rim and bladed spokes also provide an aero advantage. Their weight is also quite impressive – at a claimed 1590g – aiding quick accelerations and fast climbing. View Deal

Fulcrum Racing Quattro 40mm Carbon Disc wheelset at Tredz | £1,199.99 £749.99

This 40mm rim depth supplies an aerodynamic advantage as well as efficient handling at all wind angles. The 2:1 spoke ratio, as used by sister brand Campagnolo, makes for a stiff, strong and lightweight wheel. View Deal Fast Forward F4D Oil DT350 Carbon Disc Road Wheelset at Wiggle | £1,449.95 £1,014.99

Another race-ready wheelset from Fulcrum that’s going for a song at Wiggle at the moment, the F4D has a 45mm rim depth, wide external rim width of 27mm and runs on DT Swiss 350 hubs with a weight of 1.5kg. ‘Oil’ is the finish on the carbon. View Deal Campagnolo Bora One 35 Road Disc wheelset at Wiggle | £1,895.99 £1,299.99

Almost a third off the SRP off the disc version of the iconic Bora One, which is built with Campagnolo’s G3 spoking pattern front and rear. The rim depth is an all-rounder 35mm while weight is sub 1,500g. View Deal Best rim-brake wheel deals UK

Zipp 303 NSW clincher wheelset at ProBikeKit| £2,675.00 £2,274.00

These are some of the most desirable wheels around, and with just over £400 off a decidedly premium price they might be that little bit more affordable. Zipp redesigned the rim shape for a wider, tubeless tyre making them faster than ever. View Deal Campagnolo Bora One 50 clincher wheelset at Wiggle | £1,875.99 £1,363.99

The awesome Bora Ones with the deeper 50mm rims are a great choice for time trialling or road racing. The front is radially spoked while the rear gets Campagnolo’s G3 pattern for high stiffness and optimal aerodynamics. View Deal

Campagnolo Bora One 35 tubular wheelset at Wiggle | £1,666.99 £1,2114.99-£1,333.00

Super fast pro-level wheels – note that these are the tubular version. Aerodynamic and super light at a feathery 1,215g, these are perfect as a set of hoops for the best bike. Available in Shimano as well as Campagnolo but stock is getting low… View Deal Vision TC24 carbon road wheelset at Chain Reaction | £1,499.95 £589.99

An amazing 61% off this super-lightweight tubular wheelset from Vision. With a 24mm carbon rim the TC24 comes in at a very low 1,280g. You get 20 bladed spokes front and 24 rear for good stiffness under high-power efforts. View Deal

Best disc-brake wheelset deals USA

Mercury G1 Carbon Disc Wheelset at Competitive Cyclist | $1,899.00 $1,099.99

This gravel set gets a big 24mm internal rim width that’s perfect for big tires. They’re stiff and offer a high level of strength. A 30mm rim depth supplies an aerodynamic advantage that’s useful for those tarmac sections. View Deal Vision Metron 81 SL Disc clincher wheelset at Wiggle | $2,036.99 $1,273.99

With an 81mm deep section carbon rim this wheelset is built for speed, idea for time trial and triathlon. The rim is also tubeless ready and is wide at 26.8mm for a nice, clean transition of airflow between tyre and rim. View Deal Best rim-brake wheelset deals USA HED Jet 6 Plus Carbon Road Clincher Wheelset at Backcountry | $1,599.95 $999.99

These rim brakers supply reliable stopping power with their aluminum brake track, while the 60mm deep carbon fairing supplies the aerodynamic efficiency. With Sapim CX-Ray spokes these are an awesome prospect – especially at this price. View Deal Fast Forward F4R-C DT350 Clincher Wheelset at ProBikeKit| $1,662.49 $1399.00

The F4R-C wheels get an aluminium braking surface for predictable, powerful stopping and have a 45mm deep carbon rim. With Fast Forward’s DARC aero profile, these are fast on the flat and still lightweight for the uphill sections. View Deal

That’s all for now. We’ll update this page as we find more deals.