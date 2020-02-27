Fast Forward launch all-rounder carbon clincher wheels for under £900

Fast Forward has launched a new wheelset aimed at offering versatility whilst bringing down the price of upgrade wheels.

The Tyro wheels boast a 45mm rim depth – the ideal compromise for those seeking an all rounder, according to experts.

The new creation is tubeless ready and Fast Forward has made these disc brake only, a trend we’re beginning to see among 2020 bikes and wheels.

>>> The best wheelsets reviewed

Not only that, but these wheels aren’t just for the road. With gravel and adventure disciplines becoming more and more prominent, riders experimenting with the dusty (muddy in the UK) side of cycling will be pleased to hear that the 19mm internal/27mm external rim width will accommodate tyres up to 40mm.

Fast Forward says these wheels are strong enough to be used on the road as well as for gravel riding. There’s 24 DT Competition straight pull spokes at the front and rear.

Straight line speed hasn’t been forgotten. This set boasts the ‘Darc’ aero tech seen on the brand’s top end wheels. The ‘Double Arc’ system is an aero rim profile designed to reduce drag by creating a negative pressure section that compresses the airflow over the positive section.

The brand’s own Ratchet Hub has been employed, with steel cartridge bearings inside. The minimum tyre width is 23mm, and tubeless rim tape comes supplied. The set comes in at 1695g, costing €999.00 (around £850), with free shipping.

Availability is estimated to be in April, and as per all of Fast Forward’s wheelsets, each purchase comes with all accessories included and a padded FFWD wheel bag.

We’ve yet to get our hands on a pair of these, but will endeavour to bring a review once we’ve taken them for a spin.