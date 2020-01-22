Mavic releases updated Comete Ultimate shoe with price drop

Mavic has unveiled a new iteration of its jaw droppingly expensive shoes: the new Comete Ultimate II kicks come in at £630, as opposed to the £900 swing tag attached to the initial version launched three years ago.

The full carbon design has been re-imagined, with more precision attached to the sizing. Whilst it’ll now be easier to find the perfect fit, and justify the purchase to your accountant, a lot has remained the same – aside from adjustments to increase comfort and a small weight saving.

Mavic still uses a two piece construction which sets these shoes apart – with a lightweight but stiff carbon shell on the outer and an inner bootie.

The brand claims that the Energy Shell Carbon offers 360º power transfer through the stroke, with pedalling biomechanics optimised via a low stack heigh (4.5mm).

Adjustment comes from two of Mavic’s own Ergo dials, offering two-way micro adjustment. The soft straps on the top have been created using Matryx patented technology, which features carbon yarns for support, breathability and low weight.

On the inside of the bootie, the soft internal fabric has been updated too, and placed at strategic parts of the foot to provide an adaptable fit, ideally creating that Cinderella moment for all riders.

Where in the previous model one shoe was designed to provide for two foot sizes – with an inner bootie swap tailoring the fit – now there are half sizes available, with one outer per size and the bootie dictating the extra half if needed. The shoes now come in six sizes, from 6.5 through to 12.

Weight was obviously a focus in the construction of these shoes – and they tip the scales at a claimed 210 grams per shoe in a UK size 41.5.

This isn’t as light as the likes of the Giro Prolight Techlace shoe, at a feathery 160g per shoe (size 42.5). However, the Prolight Techlace has weight at front and sensor, with Boa dials replaced by laces and velcro, which won’t suit all riders.

The 30 per cent drop in price will of course be welcome, but it remains to be seen if consumers are ready to shell out the revised £630 for these race ready kicks.