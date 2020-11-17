New Zipp Quickview Mount brings computer compatibility to its system

Zipp has launched a new integrated computer mount designed to work with its stem and handlebar combos, to provide what it calls an “efficient fix for an emerging challenge on modern bikes: system integration.”

The Zipp QuickView Integrated Mount doubles up as a stem faceplate, and offers both a computer mount as well as a space for a light or camera, with the aim of putting an end to cluttered handlebars.

The QuickView mount certainly looks like a neater option than most and removes the issue of compatibility for those using an aero shaped bar as part of a two-piece system. However, with the greatest system integration challenges coming from one-piece cockpits – which don’t use a faceplate – the fix won’t provide a solution for all.

The integrated mount will come in two variants: one compatible with Zipp’s Service Course, Service Course SL and SL Speed stems as well as another to work with its SL Sprint stem which is stiffer and uses a different construction method as a result.

The system is compatible with Garmin and Wahoo computers, as well as GoPro cameras (and those using a similar mount), plus a host of lights including Lezyne models (with separately sold adaptor), Sigma lights and Bontrager units (with adaptor).

The mount uses a hinge, which can be adjusted to optimise to the display angle. It can also be mounted either on the lower two bolts of the stem, or flipped to sit in a higher postion.

Like Zipp’s other components, the mount comes with a lifetime warranty, and it will retail at $70.00/€70.00*/£62.00*.

The new mount is accompanied by the release of new versions of the brand’s stems, handlebars and seatposts. Specification remains largely unchanged, with the new logos released alongside the Zipp 303 wheels earlier in the year continuing through the range.

The Service Course is the entry-level collection, coming in at £54/$55.00/€61.00 for handlebars, and £50/$56/€56 for stems and seatposts. Service Course SL options are still aluminum but use a lighter material, whilst the SL Carbon options are top of the range. The SL Sprint collection is for those who value stiffness over low weight.