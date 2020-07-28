Pirelli launches lightweight, race ready tubeless tyres

Pirelli has launched two new tyre models – the P Zero Race TLR and the P Zero Race TLR SL.

The tubeless tyres have been designed to be ‘WorldTour ready’, and sit at the top of the brand’s road racing tree.

Launched three years after the Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice winning P Zero, these tyres were reportedly designed with feedback from both Mitchelton-Scott and Trek-Segafredo teams. It’s expected that they’ll be raced at UCI events this year, further marking the move away from tubular set-ups as more teams adopt tubeless options.

There’s two models in the new line up. The P Zero Race TLR is an all-rounder, designed for training. It’s a 120 TPI (thread per inch) construction, with weights starting at 245g for the 24mm option, the 26mm comes in at 270g, 28mm is 295g and the widest 30mm tyre weighs a claimed 320g. They all use Pirelli’s ‘Tech Wall’ puncture protection.

The P Zero Race TLR SL – like the Maxxis Highroad SL announced earlier this month – is all about racing, with low weight a priority.

The brand says this is the ‘lightest and most performing tyre ever produced by Pirelli in its range dedicated to cycling’.

The lightest model is the 24mm width at 230g, the 26mm weighs 245g and the 28mm comes in at 275g.

The tyres use Pirelli’s SmartEVO advanced compound, which promises to offer better grip on both dry and wet surfaces thanks to the blend of polymers. With Pirelli’s track record in Formula 1 racing, the brand’s pedigree is pretty difficult to argue with.

The tyres have been designed and tested on a range of rims, according to the latest ETRTO (European Tyre and Rim Technical Organisation) standards. The tyre packaging will come with printed recommendations on wheel combinations, riding style, seasonality and most importantly recommended pressure. It will also be 100 per cent recyclable.

Customers will be able to get their hands on this rubber from July 28.