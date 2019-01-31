Alejandro Valverde sits top of UCI World Ranking despite not having raced in 2019

We look at the current standings and how the new system works

The UCI has implemented plenty of changes to professional cycling in 2019, including the way riders are ranked throughout the season.

In previous seasons, top-tier riders were ranked via the UCI’s WorldTour Ranking, based on their finishing position in WorldTour races with more points on offer for prestigious races like Paris-Roubaix and the Tour de France.

But under the new system, there are likely to be some surprises at the top of the table.

Women’s rankings have also been revamped to include riders from all UCI-ranked teams in one category, with Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) currently leading the way.

The current leader of the revamped men’s UCI World Ranking is Spaniard and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who has not yet raced in 2019.

In second place is Italian national champion Elia Viviani (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), who has already claimed two WorldTour victories this season.

Brit Simon Yates, winner of the 2018 Vuelta a España, is currently third in the individual ranking, having not completed a race since the Spanish Grand Tour in September.

The new system has thrown up these bizarre anomalies as the UCI has changed the way it rates riders.

Instead of a season-long ranking, running from January 1 to December 31, the new system is a rolling category with a tally of points picked up in the last 52 weeks.

The UCI rules state: “The individual UCI World Ranking is a 52-week rolling ranking and shall be drawn up at least once a week.

“If necessary, the ranking for the preceding weeks shall be corrected. The new ranking comes into force on the day of publication and stands until the publication of the subsequent ranking.”

This new system replaces the previous WorldTour ranking, where only riders from top-tier teams could score points in WorldTour level events.

But the new ranking means that riders from all three divisions – WorldTour, Pro Continental and Continental – will be included in the list.

The World Ranking has existed for a number of years but it will now completely replace WorldTour rankings, which have been scrapped.

Riders can earn points based on their position in WorldTour races as well as Hors, first and second class events.

Points handed out based on how prestigious a race is – the winner of the Tour de France takes home 1,000 points, while the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espanña winners score 850 points.

A Paris-Roubaix win will score a rider 500 points, as will all other Monuments and some of the highest level stage races.

Valverde leads the rankings having won the UCI Road World Championships in September and putting in a strong ride at the Vuelta a España.

Viviani won 18 races last season, putting him in a strong position in the rankings, and his two victories in Australia move him above Yates into second.

Yates is still riding high in the individual ranking after winning the Vuelta late last year. He won the UCI WorldTour individual classification in 2018.

The women’s rankings have also been changed to the same system as the men, replacing the WorldTour leaderboards that were based on performances in the WorldTour calendar races.

Riders in all UCI-ranked women’s teams are now included in the leaderboard, based on their performance in all categorised races.

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen leads the women’s individual ranking, followed by compatriots Annemiek van Vleuten, and Marianne Vos in third.

UCI men’s World Ranking (as of January 31)

Individual

1. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar, 4038 pts

2. Elia Viviani (ITA) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 3166 pts

3. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott, 3160 pts

4. Peter Sagan (SVK) Bora-Hansgrohe, 3092 pts

5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 2816.12 pts

6. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky, 2777.25 pts

7. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) CCC Team, 2744.47 pts

8. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Team Sunweb, 2693.86 pts

9. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team Sunweb, 2459.86 pts

10. Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r La Mondiale, 2445 pts

Team

1. Deceuninck – Quick-Step (BEL), 14255.35 pts

2. Team Sky (GBR), 12503.98 pts

3. Movistar (ESP), 1134.5 pts

4. Bora-Hansgrohe (GER), 11306.47 pts

5. -Merida (BRN), 1093.13 pts

UCI women’s World Ranking

Individual

1. Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans, 1912 pts

2. Anniemiek van Vlueten (NED) Mitchelton-Scott, 1874.86 pts

3. Marianne Vos (NED) CCC-Liv, 1764.88 pts

4. Amanda Spratt (AUS) Mitchelton-Scott, 1710.86 pts

5. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 1449.95 Pts

6. Amy Pieters (NED) Boels-Dolmans, 1291.57 pts

7. Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb, 1265.33 pts

8. Ellen van Dijk (NED) Trek-Segafredo, 1252 pts

9. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) Canyon-SRAM, 1131.67 pts.

10. Arlenis Sierra (CUB) Astana, 1098 pts

Teams

1. Boels-Dolmans (NED), 5002.67 pts

2. Mitchelton-Scott (AUS), 4323.44 pts

3. CCC-Liv (NED), 3784.09 pts

4. Trek-Segafredo (USA), 3097.52 pts

5. Team Sunweb (GER), 3083.06 pts