Brit Charlie Quarterman signs two-year deal with Trek-Segafredo

British rider Charlie Quarterman has signed a two-year professional contract with WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo.

The 20-year-old will race for the American squad as a stagiaire for the rest of the 2019 season before become a fully-fledged professional member of the team for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In June, Quarterman claimed the U23 British National Championships time trial title, beating Ethan Hayter by 44 seconds, improving on his second place finish in 2018 behind Charlie Tanfield (Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes).

He currently rides for amateur team Holdsworth-Zappi, having spent time between 2017-2018 with Leopard Pro Cycling, the Luxembourg team that now operates as Trek-Segafredo.

Following the announcement, Quarterman said: “It’s a massive honour for me to announce this and I can’t quite believe it to be honest. I can’t wait to get started with the team, take on some of the biggest opportunities of my life and I know it’s early in my career but it’s a dream come true for me and I’m ready to work hard for me and my team-mates.”

Quarterman rode the Baby Giro this year, not starting the penultimate stage eight after coming third on stage seven.

Fellow Brit Fred Wright has also been given the opportunity to step up to the WorldTour, racing for CCC as a stagiaire for the rest of the 2019 season. He rode his first race for the Polish team at the Deutschland Tour, competing alongside Geraint Thomas (Ineos).

Wright said: “I didn’t think I would necessarily be prioritising racing on the road, but the way that this year has gone I would like to step up and try to race on the road for the next few years so I’m really looking forward to racing with CCC Team.

“I’m hoping to gain as much experience as possible and really just see what it’s like racing at the top level in a WorldTour team. I just want to enjoy it too. I like the look of my race schedule and I think the races will suit me as a rider.”