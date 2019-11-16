Caleb Ewan takes victory at Tour de France Shanghai Criterium 2019

Caleb Ewan emerged victorious in a photo finish at the Tour de France Shanghai Criterium in China.

The Lotto-Soudal sprinter finished ahead of Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) with Jumbo-Visma’s Steven Kruijswijk third. Ewan’s team-mate Thomas De Gendt then rolled across the line a few seconds later to take fourth place.

>>> Shanghai Criterium: Tai Chi lessons and sprint finishes

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) took the points classification, but there was a moment of confusion out on the course as the Italian and 2019 Tour champion Egan Bernal (Ineos) went for a sprint that was not an official sprint.

Ewan took his first Tour de France stage wins at the 2019 race, completing his set of Grand Tour stage victories. In total, the Australian took three stages at this year’s French Grand Tour, including a highly-coveted victory on the Champs-Élysées on the final stage 21.

Bernal made the trip east to China, resplendent in his yellow jersey, and said after the race: “I’m really happy to finish this beautiful season here in Shanghai and to show the jersey to the fans.”

Meanwhile, his team-mate Chris Froome continues to recover from his Critérium du Dauphiné crash, posting a video on social media showing the four-time Tour champion undergoing cryotherapy treatment.

It was in Asia that Chris Froome recently returned to racing, taking part in the short TTT event at the Saitama Criterium in Japan last month.

In the main event, Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida) beat Bernal and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) to take victory.

The 2020 Tour de France route was revealed in October, with the 107th edition featuring eight mountain stages with four summit finishes, nine flat stages, three hilly stages and one individual time trial on the penultimate day.

French rider Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) recently announced he would focus on the Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour, and is set to miss the French race for the first time since his debut inclusion in the 2013 race.

Bardet will instead race his first ever Italian Grand Tour, with his younger team-mate Pierre Latour set to take on team leadership responsibilities for the French squad at their home Grand Tour.