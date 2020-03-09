Check out Ilnur Zakarin’s stunning Giant time trial bike for 2020

Ilnur Zakarin hasn’t quite reached the heights we thought he would after his podium at La Vuelta a España in 2017, but now he has moved to the Polish squad, CCC Team.

The Russian climber, who raced for Katusha-Alpecin in previous seasons, is known for being a little unorthodox on the bike at times but can put in some excellent rides.

Some of these rides have been on the time trial bike, so giving him the top kit is going to definitely help in his TT development.

Giant’s stealthy new Trinity Advanced Pro with brand new Cadex Aero TT tubeless wheels is a gorgeous machine to look at.

The Taiwanese bike builder makes almost every part of their bikes, most notably the frame, bars, stem, saddle, tyres and wheels.

Zakarin will be running the Giant Contact Aero time trial bars, a Giant integrated seat post with Giant saddle.

The groupset is Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, allowing smooth riding in all conditions.

Giant’s wheel company Cadex recently released the Aero Wheelsystem, which Cadex claim to be incredibly fast after years of work in their ACE wind tunnel. The Aero Four-Spoke and the Aero Disc WheelSystem, Cadex says, has “superior stability, consistent performance and astonishing speed. In the lab and on the course, nothing is faster.”

All this kit and also being in the team with TT master, Patrick Bevin, Zakarin could be making some impressive time trial performances this season.

In the peloton, CCC Team will also be riding the TCR Advanced SL O on the climbing stages, and the Propel Advanced SL Disc on the fast and flat terrain. All of the team will be running Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.