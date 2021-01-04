Chris Froome appears in Israel Start-Up Nation kit for the first time

Chris Froome has appeared in Israel Start-Up Nation kit for the first time as he begins life with his new team for the 2021 season.

It may take some getting used to after 11 years with Sky and then Ineos, but expect to see Froome lining up in blue and white alongside new team-mates Dan Martin, Michael Woods and Alex Dowsett as he looks to return to his best form following recovery from a career-threatening injury.

The Israel Start-Up Nation strip has been updated for 2021, the jersey now split into white shoulders and a blue torso, a darker shade than their 2020 offering.

“New beginnings…Yalla!” Froome tweeted, Yalla translating as ‘let’s go’.

The 35-year-old also teased a photo of him on his new team-issue Factor bike, having become accustomed to riding Pinarello at his previous employers.

Froome has spent the Christmas period in California, continuing to work on regaining the form that saw him win four Tours de France, and will now target returning to the French Grand Tour with his new team this summer, having been omitted from Ineos’ 2020 Tour squad.

He will join up with his new team-mates at a training camp in Spain at the end of January, while the timing of his racing debut for Israel Start-Up Nation is unknown. A decision on whether Argentina’s Vuelta a San Juan will invite European teams to their race at the end of the month is set to be made this week and should they be allowed into the South American nation, that would be the first outing of Froome in his new colours.

With Froome off their payroll, Ineos Grenadiers have been able to snap up even more talent for the 2021 season, unveiling new signings Adam Yates, Richie Porte, Laurens De Plus and Dani Martínez in the British squad’s jersey.

With the Tour Down Under cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, the WorldTour should begin with the UAE Tour at the end of February before the opening weekend in Belgium with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.