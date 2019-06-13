Chris Froome could be back racing in six months, according to surgeon

Chris Froome could be back racing in six months after he underwent successful surgery for multiple fractures, according to his surgeon.

The 34-year-old suffered fractures to his pelvis, femur, elbow and ribs during a high-speed crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Wednesday (June 12).

Froome then underwent an eight-hour operation and remains in intensive care after the fall, which happened during the recon of the stage four time trial course.

The chief surgeon for sports trauma at Saint-Etienne hospital, Remi Philippot, told French news agency AFP: “The impact was around 50km/h with very little body protection, causing a high energy impact.”

“Chris Froome has the morale of a winner and is very rapidly bouncing back. He started asking immediately when he could get back on his bike. He should be back racing in about six months.”

Froome is expected to remain in intensive care for around 48 hours before he will be moved to a rehabilitation unit.

The Team Ineos leader fell during a descent on the course recon, when he took a hand off the bars to wipe his nose and a gust of wind caught his front wheel, causing him to hit a wall at high speed.

After being taken to hospital in Roanne, where the stage started and finished, Froome was then air-lifted to a hospital in nearby Saint-Etienne where he underwent surgery on Wednesday evening.

Team Ineos have confirmed that Froome will not be riding the 2019 Tour de France.

Sir Dave Brailsford, team principal at the British squad, said: “Our primary focus now is obviously on ensuring Chris gets the very best possible care, which we will do, so he can recover as soon as possible.

“One of our big strengths on this team is coming together in difficult moments, and we will ensure we do everything possible to support Chris and his family.”