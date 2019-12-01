Chris Hoy says Katie Archibald can win three gold medals at Tokyo 2020

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy has backed fellow Scot Katie Archibald to win three golds at Toyko 2020.

Hoy says that if Archibald gets selected for all three of the Omnium, Madison and Team Pursuit, he has confidence she can add three gold medals to GB’s tally in Japan.

“In Tokyo, Katie, depending on who gets selected for what event, could have a great shout at winning three gold medals,” Hoy told the Evening Times.

“If she gets selected for three events, she could potentially win three gold medals. That would be absolutely massive.”

At the recent Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow Archibald was part of the triumphant Team Pursuit quartet containing Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Ellie Dickinson that won gold, with Archibald then combining with Elinor Barker to take silver in the Madison.

“It’s Laura that Katie races with in the Madison, they’re the two strongest endurance riders in the world,” Hoy said.

“If Katie gets the nod for the Omnium, she could do well in that and in the Team Pursuit, they have all of the right pieces of the jigsaw, they just need to put it together on the day. So I have complete confidence that they will do very well in the Team Pursuit.”

Archibald currently has one Olympic gold to her name, having won the Team Pursuit at Rio 2016 alongside Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell Shand. They beat the American team by just over two seconds, and set three world records throughout the competition, their time in the final the fastest, at 4-10.236.