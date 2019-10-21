Dylan Groenewegen signs extension with Jumbo-Visma until 2023

Dylan Groenewegen has signed a four-year contract extension with Jumbo-Visma to prolong his stay with the Dutch squad until at least 2023.

The sprinter has had a very successful 2019, achieving the most professional victories of any rider with 15, including a stage of the Tour de France and three at the Tour of Britain.

>>> ‘Nairo Quintana wanted a team with new challenges and can still win Tour de France’ says Arkéa-Samsic boss

The 26-year-old has been at Jumbo-Visma since 2016, his only WorldTour team to date, and will now spend at least eight years at the Dutch team.

Jumbo-Visma have developed into one of the strongest teams in the WorldTour, with Primož Roglič’s 2019 Vuelta a España win delivering their first three-week race victory since Denis Menchov won the 2009 Giro d’Italia, when the team raced under the Rabobank banner.

The team will only be stronger next year, with Tom Dumoulin joining the squad from Sunweb, meaning they now have three Grand Tour contenders alongside Roglič and Steven Kruijswijk, who finished third at this year’s Tour de France.

The wealth of GC talent and the sprinter-unfriendly parcours at the 2020 Tour de France could potentially see Groenewegen miss out on the French Grand Tour for the first time since his debut edition in 2016. Jumbo-Visma could instead opt for Wout van Aert, an all-rounder who still possesses a fast finish, to contest the stages that don’t involve masses of uphill racing.

Speaking after the announcement of his contract extension, Groenewegen said: “I’m now 26 years old, so I’m still getting stronger. I joined the team at the age of 22. Since then, I have improved a lot. This happened to every rider who joined the team. We started at zero and look where we are now. I am where I want to be and the team is where it wants to be.

“This team is doing very well. When I indicate things that can be improved, they will be examined and the people in the team will start working on them. That’s the deciding factor for me to stay here.”