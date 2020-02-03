Egan Bernal didn’t know if he could finish Colombian Nationals after high-speed crash

Egan Bernal battled through the Colombian Nationals after a high-speed crash and still managed to take a podium spot.

The Team Ineos rider went down hard on a rapid descent with around 40km left to race of the National Championships road race on Sunday (February 2), when his front wheel lost grip on a corner.

Bernal suffered some deep cuts in the fall, but was able to get back on the bike and finish strong thanks to a phenomenal effort from his Ineos team-mates.

The 23-year-old eventually finished second, at 1-15 behind the victor Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).

Speaking after the race, Bernal said: “It was painful. It was a big crash but I should be happy because I was only some skin – I don’t have any fractures or anything like that.

“I’m happy because I got a silver medal after a crash. I think the team did a really good job, so I would have liked us to be able to fight more for the win.

“But we did a good job and I was able to continue fighting and get on the podium.

“It’s a good thing for me and I did it for the Colombian fans and my team-mates.”

After his crash, Bernal was paced back to the lead group by Sebastián Henao and Brandon Rivera.

Team Ineos rider Iván Sosa then kicked off the racing with an attack that stuck, as Higuita and Sosa combined into the final.

But Sosa then slid out and crash on a right-hand turn with 18km to race, leaving Higuita free to ride solo to the line.

Bernal had to settle for his second podium of the 2020 Colombian Nationals, having also finished third in the time trial behind Dani Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).