Watch: Egan Bernal involved in high-speed crash at Colombian National Championships

Egan Bernal was involved in a high-speed crash during the Colombian National Road Race Championships yet still managed to finish second despite the fall.

The Ineos rider was part of a second group on the road, following what looked like a split in the peloton, and came off his bike as he descended around a fast bend.

The video (the second replied video below) shows Bernal hitting the deck and sliding a considerable way down the road, eventually coming to a stop as he hits the kerb and fans rush over to help.

Another video shows the 23-year-old slowly getting back to his feet, with fans on the roadside fanning him. He wonders through the throng without his bike, turning back as someone tries to hand it to him before going over to his support car to pick another one up.

Soon after the incident, Ineos tweeted saying their rider had got himself back in the peloton with the help of team-mates and had “lost some skin”. A later update on their website said he had “sustained numerous cuts” but no other information on his condition was provided, which gives the impression that his injuries are not too serious.

After rejoining the peloton, Bernal was in good enough shape to follow the attack of his team-mate Ivan Sosa.

However, Sosa then went clear with EF Pro Cycling’s Sergio Higuita, with Sosa then crashing himself with 18km to go, effectively handing victory to Higuita.

Bernal then rolled across the line in second place, 1-15 down, with Higuita’s EF team-mate Dani Martínez coming in third two seconds later.

A few days earlier it was Martínez on the top step of the podium, as he beat Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Bernal to the Colombian time trial title.

Quintana finished 28 seconds behind Martínez, while Bernal crossed the line four seconds later.

In 2020, Egan Bernal is set to make defending his Tour de France title the sole focus of his season. The 23-year-old finished a minute ahead of then-reigning champion and team-mate Geraint Thomas.

However, team manager Dave Brailsford has hinted the duo will once again have to duke it out on the road for team leadership at the French Grand Tour.