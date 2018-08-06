Egan Bernal leaves hospital after surgery on facial injuries suffered at San Sebastián

The Colombian will require further dental surgery on fractured and broken teeth

Team Sky have reported that their young Colombian rider Egan Bernal has been discharged from hospital in San Sebastián after successful surgery.

Bernal was discharged on Monday, following surgery to repair a split top lip and reduce his nasal fracture, with the team also saying he suffered a small bleed to the brain in the crash during the Clásica San Sebastián.

The 21-year-old will still need further dental surgery to repair missing, broken and fractured teeth and will need three weeks rest to recover from the injuries.

Bernal was brought down in a crash with about 19km to go in the 228.7km one-day race in the Basque Country on Saturday. Ben King (Dimension Data) was the first to go down at the front of the bunch after touching wheels with another rider, subsequently bringing down a number of riders behind him.

The American later apologised on Twitter for causing the crash as he looked behind him for his team-mates.

Mikel Landa (Movistar) was another rider brought down, suffering a fractured vertebra and facing a spell on the sidelines that could see him miss the Vuelta a España. The Clásica San Sebástian was eventually won by Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) in a two-up sprint with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Bernal has been a revelation in his first season for Sky this year. He won the Tour of California overall, as well finishing second at the Tour de Romandie and taking a stage win. Bernal rode impressively in support of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas in his Tour de France debut in July, finishing 15th overall.

Team Sky say Bernal will be “closely monitored by our medical team” during his recovery, adding: “We would like to thank everyone who has sent Egan their best wishes over the past few days.”