Egan Bernal’s brother has moved to Europe to start racing 

Egan Bernal’s younger brother has relocated to Europe to start his racing career.

Ronald Bernal, 15, has joined his older sibling’s old team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec to begin his racing career, as he is believed to be “really strong.”

The team’s manager, Gianni Savio, announced the news to Italian cycling website TuttoBici, saying the youngster will be given a chance to improve and develop with the ProTeam.

Savio said: “Ronald is considered a true talent and Egan himself said he is very strong.

“Egan has decided that his brother Ronald will come to Italy to race under our guidance and he was recommended to follow him well because he is really strong.”

He added: “Unlike Egan, his brother is stronger in sprints, when there is a small group he is able to sprint in front of everyone. They are talking to me very well about him and I can’t wait to have him with us and make him grow with attention as we did with Egan.”

Bernal emerged as a generational talent last season, when he won Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse and then the Tour de France in his second year at WorldTour level.

The 23-year-old started racing in Europe with Androni in 2016, before signing with Team Sky (now Ineos) in 2018.

This season the Colombian has struggled with a back injury, caused by having one leg longer than the other, as he was forced to pull out of his Tour de France defence on stage 17.

He previously said: “It is quite a long process and it will surely not take one or two months, but a long time, so it’s going to take a reasonable amount of time for me to be pain-free again.”

Bernal was the youngest winner of the Tour de France in the modern era, but his victory was then followed by the success of Tadej Pogačar in 2020, who won the race on the eve of his 22nd birthday.