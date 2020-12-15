First look at Mark Cavendish back in Deceuninck – Quick-Step colours 

Mark Cavendish is taking an exciting step in 2021, as he re-joins an old team after a tough few seasons for the Manxman.

Cavendish has signed a one-year deal with Deceuninck – Quick-Step, having previously raced for the squad between 2013 and 2015.

The British sprinter, winner of 30 Tour de France stages, has had a tough few seasons dealing with illness, crashes and contract negotiations, but Cavendish now says he feels like he’s “coming home.”

Deceuninck – Quick-Step, the Belgian WorldTour squad run by Patrick Lefevere, have unveiled their new kit for 2021 and have shared a picture of Cavendish donning the new colours, albeit without showing the 35-year-old’s face.

Cavendish will be wearing the navy blue strip, but with the added details of the world champion’s bands on the sleeve and neck, celebrating his 2011 Worlds win.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step have opted not to show a full picture of Cavendish in the new kit, as riders are contractually obliged to wear the kit of their current team until the end of the calendar year, but Deceuninck found a way around the rules.

The team also recently unveiled Julian Alaphilippe’s reigning world champion’s kit, as he has made a few subtle changes to the design for 2021.

After his signing with Deceuninck was announced, Cavendish said: “I can’t explain how delighted I am to be joining Deceuninck – Quick-Step. I have never hidden my affection for my time with the team and to me this genuinely feels like I am coming home. As well as the incredible group of riders, I can’t wait to start working again with the staff, most of which were here during my first spell and were part of one of the most successful periods of my career, an era that I am immensely proud of.”

During his first spell with the team, then racing under the names Omega Pharma-Quick-Step and Etixx-Quick Step, Cavendish added three Tour de France stages to his tally, took five Giro d’Italia stages, won the British National Championships, and took a Kuurne-Brusselles-Kuurne title.