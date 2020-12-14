‘The culmination of a lifelong dream’: Julian Alaphilippe reveals his world champion’s jersey for 2021 

Julian Alaphilippe has unveiled his new world champion’s for 2021, which is the “culmination of a lifelong dream.”

The Frenchman’s World Championship win in Imola in September was the crowning glory of two phenomenal seasons for Alaphilippe.

After he first revealed his rainbow stripes at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Alaphilippe has now unveiled his slightly altered design for the new cycling season, with some very subtle changes to the design.

Speaking about his victory, the Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider said: “I had a clear plan this year and that’s why my Tour de France preparation was focused also on what was beyond it, with the World Championships being my primary goal for the season.

“To win the race after more than six hours and to finally accomplish this life-long dream was unbelievable, especially as it came from such a deep field, containing many strong riders. I said it also before, the rainbow jersey is the most beautiful in cycling and to know that it would be mine for twelve months was emotional and still is quite difficult to describe it in one word.”

Alaphilippe recent success include the 2019 editions of Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche, three Tour de France stages in 2019 and 2020 and a combined 17 days in the yellow jersey.

On his new world champ’s jersey, Alaphilippe has opted to shift the team sponsors on the front of the jersey so they run horizontally across the kit.

This means more space is freed up on the jersey, so Alaphilippe has also chosen to make the prestigious rainbow bands thicker, to really accentuate the famous colours.

Alaphilippe added: ”I am keen on honouring this jersey in all the races I will do.”

Deceuninck have also revealed their new kit for the 2021 season, maintaining their traditional blue but this time getting rid of the white details.

The team will be bolstered by Mark Cavendish next season, who re-joins after a tough few years for the British sprinter.