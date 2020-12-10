Deceuninck-Quick Step reveal new kit for 2021

Deceuninck-Quick Step have revealed their new kit for the forthcoming season – and they appear to have taken inspiration from NTT Pro Cycling’s 2020 kit.

The Belgian super-team have maintained their traditional blue colours, but have exchanged the white from 2020’s jersey for a navy blue.

Looking similar to NTT’s kit from the season that finished a month ago, Mark Cavendish’s new team will be hoping that they record significantly more success than NTT, now known as Qhubeka-Assos.

Produced by Vermarc Sport, the middle and top half of the jersey is a lighter, royal blue which is also the home for the team’s sponsors. Lidl, the German supermarket brand, are once again featured on the sleeves.

Approaching the bottom of the jersey, the darker blue takes over, and that is repeated in the shorts.

Sam Bennett, who in September won two Tour de France stages and the green jersey, gave his approval to the new look.

“I am a huge fan of the new kit,” the Irishman said. “The navy is really classy, as would expect from Vermarc Sport, who are always doing amazing job with our kit.

“I like that they have kept the iconic blue on top, which is really nice. Some of my heroes wore this blue.

“Tom Boonen had some great success in this jersey and I am looking forward to wearing it next season and representing it as best as I can in every race.”