Filippo Ganna breaks individual pursuit world record while Matt Walls wins omnium at Minsk Track World Cup

Italy’s Filippo Ganna has broken the world record for the individual pursuit, setting a new fastest time of 4-04.252.

The Ineos rider is currently competing at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk, Belarus, and posted his time during the qualifying rounds on Sunday morning (November 3).

The 23-year-old will now compete in the final this afternoon in the Belarusian capital and attempt to take gold. Ganna is also a three-time individual pursuit world champion, securing victories in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Ganna’s time beats the previous record set by the USA’s Ashton Lambie, who posted a time of 4-05.423 at the Pan-American Championships in Cochabamba, Bolivia in September this year. While Lambie’s record was set an altitude of 2,500m, Ganna’s is the first world record set at sea level since Australian Jack Bobridge posted 4-10.534 in Sydney in 2011, breaking Chris Boardman’s 16-year-old record.

On Saturday evening, Britain’s Matt Walls edged out Elia Viviani in the men’s omnium final, taking two laps on the rest of the field, with Italian Viviani moving over Portugal’s Rui Oliveira to take silver. Walls finished with 163 points, Viviani trailing by nine points on 154 and Oliveira on 149.

This victory earned Britain its second gold medal of the World Cup after Mark Stewart took the men’s points race final.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands’ Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters won the women’s Madison, beating Britain’s Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson as the Dutch took two gold medals on day two to move into the lead in the medal table.

The third and final day of racing in Minsk will include Madison and sprint finals for the men and the women will compete in the omnium and keirin.