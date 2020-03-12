‘Another date for the Giro d’Italia is possible,’ says race director Mauro Vegni

The Giro d’Italia could move from its May slot, race director Mauro Vegni has admitted, as the sport and wider world get to grips with the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is currently in lockdown until the beginning of April, with the Giro meant to start on May 9 in Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarian government, however, recently announced a state of emergency in the country.

Vegni told Tuttobici: “Of course we will try to keep the start of the Giro d’Italia on May 9 from Hungary, but another date is also possible.”

RCS Sport, who organise the race, has already decided to cancel major early-season races such as Strade Bianche, Milan-Sanremo and Tirreno-Adriatico, but are holding off to see where things stand with the Giro.

Vegni continued: “We are waiting for the end of this month to understand what will happen.

“In my opinion there will be a complete review of the whole year, for all activities. It is a complicated moment.

“We are talking to the Hungarian authorities to understand what is happening there too.

“And we must also consider that we, like them, are engaged in this battle against the virus. At this moment everything is to be reviewed. For now we are waiting for April 3.”

With races being cancelled all the time and governments now enforcing travel bans around the world, the Coronavirus pandemic has forced numerous large sporting events to either be cancelled or postponed.

The 2020 Giro won’t visit the worst-hit parts of Italy until the final week of the three-week race. But with the country in full lockdown until the end of April at the earliest, it is starting to look like it could be very difficult for the race to go ahead in May, but could possible later in the year. This will be decided at some point next month.