Peter Sagan may make Giro d’Italia debut next year

There is very little missing from the palmarès of cycling rock star Peter Sagan.

Multiple Monuments, Tour de France stage wins and three consecutive World Championship victories make the Slovakian one of the most decorated riders in the peloton, but there is one race absent from his illustrious list of wins.

Sagan has never ridden the Giro d’Italia, making it the only Grand Tour stage victory missing for the 29-year-old.

But that may change next season, as all signs suggest Sagan may lead his Bora-Hansgrohe squad in Italy in 2020.

Giro d’Italia organisers RCS announced this week that Sagan will attend the official route presentation in Milan on Thursday (October 24), alongside 2018 Giro winner Richard Carapaz (Movistar).

To add weight the theory that he will race, Sagan also posted a cryptic message on social media, saying: “Something important will be announced tomorrow.”

Sagan riding the Giro next season may suit all parties, as he will look to tick off stage victory in the three-week race while Bora-Hansgrohe may look to back another rider in the sprints at the Tour de France.

While some have suggested Sam Bennett may be the choice for the Tour, the Irishman has been embroiled in a battle to leave the team.

Bennett is keen to leave the team to sign with Deceuninck – Quick-Step, while Bora are trying to keep the fast-man on board.

Instead, it may be that German sprinter Pascal Ackermann would be chosen for the Tour.

German WorldTour outfit Bora has been backing Ackermann this season as they are keen for German success within the team.

Ackermann rode the Giro, Sagan the Tour, while Bennett was shunned and had to settle for the Vuelta a España, despite his remarkably consistent winning form.

With Sagan potentially riding the Giro and Bennett possibly on the move, that would leave the Tour free for Ackermann to make his debut.