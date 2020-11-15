Harry Tanfield signs with Ribble Weldtite for 2021

Harry Tanfield has signed for Ribble Weldtite ahead of the 2021 season.

The British rider will join the Continental outfit after two years at WorldTour level with Ag2r La Mondiale and Katusha-Alpecin.

The 25-year-old was one of many riders hit by a difficult transfer market, with spare room on rosters scarce due to teams folding or struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent disruption to the racing season.

Tanfield will be looking to show what he can do throughout the team’s European race programme in order to return to the top tier.

“With the current wider situation I’m delighted to have found a place at a team that can support my ambitions of returning to the highest level in the sport,” Tanfield said.

“I want to continue progressing as a rider, I believe I can do so successfully here with a strong European race program. I’ve known the team at Ribble Weldtite for years, competing both with and against many of their current riders. I am looking forward to getting stuck in again at the sharp end!”

Ribble Weldtite say Tanfield isn’t the only signing to be announced this off-season, with another name to follow in the coming weeks.

“We’re delighted to add Harry to the team for 2021, he brings in a wealth of experience and expertise. We’ve known Harry for most of his cycling career and have watched him progress with interest,” Team Principal Tom Timothy said.

“We feel he’ll be a great fit for our team and help develop our younger riders as well as produce results of his own. With the addition of Harry and some as yet to be released new signings Ribble Weldtite has a squad that can challenge in even the biggest races in 2021.”