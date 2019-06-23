Hugh Carthy takes first WorldTour victory after thrilling solo breakaway on stage nine of the Tour de Suisse

After going it alone after just five kilometres of racing, Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) soloed to his first ever WorldTour win on the final stage nine of the Tour de Suisse 2019.

The Brit, coming off the back of an impressive Giro d’Italia, also took the king of the mountains classification as he stayed away all day as Egan Bernal (Ineos) secured the overall race victory.

After a small group hit out almost as soon as the 101.5km stage began, Carthy bridge across quickly and before long had left them all behind.

Carthy maintained a three minute gap over the peloton and kept the remnants of the initial breakaway at bay, getting over the climbs while continuing to gain time on the other groups on the road.

With Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) 22 seconds behind race leader Egan Benal (Ineos), the Australian hit out on the Furkapass climb with 25km to go, but Bernal easily rode up to his wheel.

The duo then went off alone, two and a half minutes behind Carthy and second on the road as they headed towards the finish. Eventually, they came across the line just over a minute down on Hugh Carthy, confirming the Colombian’s overall victory.

Full race report and results to follow…

Results

Tour de Suisse 2019, stage nine: Goms to Goms (101.5km)

1. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First, in 3-01-49

2. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida, at 1-02

3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos, at same time

4. Mathias Frank (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 1-52

5. Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin, at same time

6. Carlos Bentacur (Col) Movistar, at 2-15

7. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

8. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

9. Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

10. Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana, all at same time

Final general classification

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos, in 24-40-24

2. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida, at 19s

3. Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 3-04

4. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 3-12

5. Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana, at 3-13

6. Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin, at 3-48

7. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, at 4-14

8. Carlos Bentacur (Col) Movistar, at 4-35

8. Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 4-53

10. Nicolas Roche (Irl) Sunweb, at 5-27