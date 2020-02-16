‘It’s a good sign before the Classics’: Owain Doull takes first professional European win at Tour de La Provence

Owain Doull won from the breakaway on the fourth and final stage of the Tour de La Provence to take his first professional win in Europe, as well as Ineos’ first victory of 2020.

The Welshman held on as the pack came in quick behind, beating Israel Start-Up Nation’s Matthias Brändle in the sprint while Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s American youngster Ian Garrison and Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) took the minor placings.

Nairo Quintana had sewn up the overall win with his spectacular efforts on Mont Ventoux the day before, coming in with the peloton six seconds down on the four, led home by Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko.