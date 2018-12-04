Iván Sosa appears to confirm Team Sky contract in interview

The team has not yet announced the 21-year-old’s signing

Colombian talent Iván Sosa appears to have confirmed his move to Team Sky in an interview.

The 21-year-old was due to join Trek-Segafredo with the team even publicly announcing his signing, but the deal is believed to have fallen through.

Rumours have been circulating since October that Sosa would move to British outfit Sky next season, but the team have not yet confirmed the move.

But in an interview with Ciclismo Internacional Sosa has spoken about his move.

He said: “I am very happy to undertake this new goal. I will try to do as well as possible.

“Chris Froome is the best. He is a very good person, I met him in the Tour of the Alps.”

Sosa is expected to join a Sky roster that includes fellow Colombian Egan Bernal, who joined this season.

Both riders came from Colombia via Italian professional continental team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec.

Sosa climbed with the best this season, including Team Sky’s Chris Froome in the Tour of the Alps.

He won the overall in the Tour of Bihor, the Adriatica-Ionica, the Sibiu Cycling Tour, and the Vuelta a Burgos.

WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo announced in August that they had signed Sosa for 2019.

But sources later revealed the Sosa didn’t have a contract with Trek, but that a move to Sky was a “done deal.”

Rumours of the move to Sky started to circulate in early October, but the team have yet to confirm the contract with less than a month until the new season officially begins.

New Sky signings include Brit Ben Swift from UAE Team Emirates, Colombian Jhonatan Narváez and Italy’s Filippo Ganna, while both David Lopez and Philip Deignan are retiring from the sport.

The team is also saying goodbye to Sergio Henao, Beñat Intxausti and Lukasz Wisniowski who are all moving on to other teams.