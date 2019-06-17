Jakob Fuglsang has been offered to Movistar as Spanish team faces squad overhaul, according to reports

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) has been offered to Movistar, one of a number of potential signings in what is set to be a revolving door of a transfer window for the Spanish team, according to reports.

Movistar are set for a complete overhaul of their roster ahead of the 2020 season, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, who have been offered the Critérium du Dauphiné and Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner as they also line up a number of other high profile targets.

The Spanish WorldTour outfit are also apparently making moves for Ineos rider David de la Cruz, having attempted to sign the 30-year-old for a number of seasons, who is only now approaching the end of his contract with the British team. Although no official communication has taken place, Movistar are apparently close to an agreement with the Spanish rider who won a stage of the Vuelta a España in 2016.

Movistar also apparently have their eyes on another Spaniard, Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Enric Mas, the stage winner and best placed rider in the youth classification at last year’s Vuelta.

This amount of movement in the transfer market is due to a number of key departures being reported, with both Mikel Landa and Nairo Quintana allegedly set to leave Movistar at the end of the season.

Mikel Landa is apparently on his way to Bahrain-Merida, with Vincenzo Nibali supposedly moving on from Bahrain-Merida to Trek-Segafredo. Nairo Quintana, meanwhile, is said to be dropping down to the Pro-Continental ranks and signing for André Greipel’s Arkéa-Samsic team.

José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) and Pello Bilbao (Astana) are rumoured to be joining Landa at Bahrain-Merida, where Rod Ellingworth is set to take over as sports director from Brent Copeland.

Of the trident of GC stars present at recent editions of the Tour de France for Movistar, only Alejandro Valverde will remain at the Spanish team.

Their Giro d’Italia 2019 victor, Richard Carapaz, is also said to be close to a renegotiated deal, with previous rumours circulating that the Ecuadorian would sign for Team Ineos, seeing his salary skyrocket from £150,000 to £1.5 million.