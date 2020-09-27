Julian Alaphilippe takes sensational road race victory at Imola 2020 World Championships

Julian Alaphilippe took a sensational victory in the men’s road race at the 2020 Imola World Championships, attacking on the final climb and holding off the chasers all the way to the finish line.

The Frenchman’s face crumpled in emotion as he crossed the finish line, eventually coming to a stop and falling to the floor after becoming the first rider since Laurent Brochard in 1997 to take the rainbow bands for his nation.

Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the sprint for second, with Marc Hirschi (Switzerland) pipping Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland) on the line to take bronze.

Full race report and result to follow…