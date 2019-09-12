Lotto-Soudal performance manager Kevin De Weert reinstated by team

Lotto-Soudal performance manager Kevin De Weert has been reinstated to his position following a suspension by the team.

The Belgian was initially suspended for the duration of the Vuelta a España following an alcohol-related incident on the eve of the race.

According to Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwblad, De Weert has been reinstated early following a dinner meeting with the team CEO John Lelangue.

Het Nieuwsblad also says the De Weert will travel to Yorkshire on Monday to prepare with Victor Campenaerts and under-23 rider Brent Van Moer for the Road World Championships. De Weert also travelled with Campenaerts to Mexico earlier this year for his successful Hour Record attempt.

De Weert was reportedly trying to find new jobs during his suspension, but will now stay in his role with Lotto-Soudal. Lelangue says the 37-year-old will not lead the team as a sports director following the incident however, and will focus purely on his job as performance manager.

“Kevin stays with us,” Lelangue told Het Nieuwsblad.

“Kevin has already achieved results with his approach in the past and will continue to do so with us in the future.

“When his suspension became known, I said that I would keep in touch with him. We have spoken a number of times in recent weeks. Kevin has assured me that such incidents will not happen again in the future.

“It is clear that De Weert will no longer work as a team leader, only as a performance manager,” Lelangue added.

“It is also in that role that he has achieved results for us and we are convinced that he will give us even more results.”

Belgian De Weert was a pro from 2003 until 2015 when he retired.

During his career he rode for Rabobank and Quick-Step before joining LottoNL-Jumbo for his final season as a professional. He took some impressive results including 12th overall at the 2011 Tour de France, but was unable to take a professional win.

Lotto-Soudal have struggled to have a major impact on the Vuelta a España so far, unable to win a stage. The race continues on Thursday with stage 18 and includes in Madrid on Sunday.