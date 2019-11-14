Lotto-Soudal’s Gerben Thijssen ‘able to have small conversation with family’ after Ghent Six Day crash

Lotto-Soudal rider Gerben Thijssen was “able to have a small conversation with his family” after a crash at the Ghent Six Day left him in intensive care.

The 21-year-old Belgian fell heavily during the opening night of the historic track event, which resulted in the racing behind cut short.

Thijssen was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night (November 12) after suffering three small brain bleeds, three broken ribs and a fractured collarbone, which left him in intensive care.

His condition was reported as stable and Lotto-Soudal confirmed his condition had improved slightly on Wednesday.

The team said: “Fortunately there is some slight optimism. Less than 18 hours after his terrible crash, Gerben was able to have a small conversation with his family.

“Keep fighting Gerben.”

The 2019 Six Day Ghent, held on the iconic Kuipke velodrome, has been marred by serious crashes.

On Tuesday, Mark Cavendish went down at 70km/h during the one lap time trial, hitting his head and skipping the rest of the race, before Thijssen’s crash at around 11.15pm resulted in the event being cut short.

Then on Wednesday night, para-cyclists Kris Bosmans and Diederick Schelfhout crashed into the stands during the team sprint.

Bosmans suffered a complex fracture to his right leg and will need surgery, Schelfhout fractured a vertebrae and will be treated with stitches, while a spectator also suffered minor injuries and received care on site.

Visually impaired rider Larissa Klaassen and her pilot Imke Brommer also fell earlier in the evening, crashing during the 500m time trial and both suffering slight concussion, bruises and scrapes.

Belgian disability sport charity Parantee-Psylos said: “Around 10.25 pm, Kris Bosmans experienced material failure during the team sprint, a discipline in which three Belgian riders competed against three Britons. A pedal crank broke and Kris could not keep his balance. Diederick Schelfhout could not avoid him and both riders fell over the stand in the bend

“We wish everyone a speedy recovery.”