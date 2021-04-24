Chris Froome: ‘I don’t deserve Olympics place with this form’

Chris Froome admits that he doesn’t deserve a place at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games on his current form, as the four-time Tour de France champion says he has to continue to believe in his recovery process, and that hard work will eventually pay off.

The 35-year-old is hoping to represent Great Britain as part of their four-man squad for the road race, which will see the peloton tackle the slopes of Mount Fuji, but faces stiff competition from the likes of Simon and Adam Yates, as well as Hugh Carthy and James Knox, for the coveted spots.

“At the moment I have to be honest and confess that I don’t deserve a place for the Olympic Games with this form,” Froome told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “It all depends on my level. If I keep working hard, keep doing the altitude training and give everything I have to give, there will come a day when I feel like the old me again.”

Froome most recently rode the Tour of the Alps, finishing 93rd overall, more than 51 minutes down on overall winner Simon Yates (BikeExchange), but did stretch his legs in the breakaway, saying after the stage that he was happy with how he was feeling and his form was continuing to improve slowly.

The word hopeful then crops up, Froome highlighting that continued progress isn’t guaranteed, before the Israel Start-Up Nation rider adds that all he can do is trust in his recovery process, and that all of his efforts to return to the top will eventually pay off.

“I am still hopeful that my condition will improve,” Froome said. “I love my job. I still enjoy racing, even though I often end up on the other side of the peloton at the moment. In any case, nothing will change in my considerations to continue.”

“I still train just as hard and work my hours. Of course, they are no longer the same wattages as before, but I have to keep believing in my recovery process. I also have to continue to believe that hard work ultimately pays off in results.”

Next up for Froome is the Tour de Romandie starting next week, his fourth stage race of the year so far, which will then be followed by the Criterium du Dauphiné, beginning at the end of May in the build-up to his return to the Tour.