Chris Froome says he is ‘slowly improving’ after testing legs in breakaway at Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome hasn’t really been showing the legs that we used to see before his near career-ending crash in the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019, but he has shown a possible glimpse into what’s to come after getting into the breakaway on stage four of the Tour of the Alps.

Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) spent almost all of his winter off-season in California as he continued his rehab from his crash while on a recon of the Dauphiné time trial. The Kenyan-born British rider has also been keeping fans up to date with how his training is going on his new YouTube channel.

However, his racing has yet to get anyone excited as he slowly trains his way back to where he wants to be to attempt to battle for yellow at the Tour de France once again.

>>> Five things to look out for at Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021

Froome decided to go on the attack for the first time this year on Wednesday’s (April 22) stage of the Tour of the Alps to get into the breakaway after the original move was brought back on the slopes of the highest point in the race. Froome then went with a move that included Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) and former team-mate Nicolas Roche (DSM).

Speaking in a team press release after the stage, Froome said: “I think this was the first time I have been in a breakaway since the Giro d’Italia of 2018. I really enjoyed being up there today, testing the legs a bit. Especially as the break went away on a quite hard section after a bunch of attacks.

“It was a shame that we never got much of a gap but it was still a good experience to be up there again. I can feel that the condition is slowly improving and I’m pretty happy with how the legs are feeling.”

The break was not allowed much time at all with the maximum gap sitting at around 2-30 before overall leader Simon Yates‘ squad, Team BikeExchange upped the pace coming up to the final climb of the day catching the break before even hitting the bottom slopes.

Froome eventually finished down in 82nd around his other breakaway companions at over 14 minutes down, meaning he sits in 94th place overall, 41-36 down on Yates going into the final stage.

The four-time Tour de France winner is currently set to ride the upcoming Tour de Romandie next week, but could potentially ride the Tour du Rwanda instead which starts on May 2, though Israel Start-Up Nation are yet to confirm their line-ups for both races.