Peter Sagan in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Peter Sagan is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The three-time world champion was at a training camp in Gran Canaria with his brother Juraj and Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Erik Baška who also returned positive tests. The trio discovered they had contracted the virus after having tests ahead of returning home from the camp but have now been forced to remain in Spain while they quarantine.

“My brother Juraj, our team-mate Baška and I have been on Gran Canaria to train for a few weeks now. On January 29, we had a corona test done in a local laboratory to be able to fly back home. Unfortunately, the results were not as hoped and all three of us tested positive for the coronavirus. We feel good, but since then we have been in quarantine,” Sagan said.

The positive test comes at an inopportune moment for Sagan, who is currently building up to the opening weekend in Belgium at the end of February.

“We are being watched all the time and we will stay here as long as necessary. Hopefully, the following test results will be negative, so that we can quickly resume our normal training schedule,” he said.

“Although there is never a good time to contract the coronavirus. Peter is very motivated and that is why he was already quite far into his build-up to the new season,” Bora-Hansgrohe manager Ralph Denk added. “The important thing now is that all three are fine and they don’t show any serious symptoms. We don’t know exactly what this means for their start to the season yet. First, all three must make a full recovery and receive medical approval. Then we will see what the next steps will be. “

Sagan’s season is set to begin on February 27 with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne the following day.

From there he’ll head to Italy for Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo, before a full course of spring Classics, including the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.