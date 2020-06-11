Riders should keep same jersey number for every race, says Jumbo-Visma boss

Riders should keep the same jersey number across different races, according to the Jumbo-Visma team boss.

Currently riders are given their race numbers at the start of each race, leaving it up to fans and commentators to pick out riders from the peloton.

But Richard Plugge, team boss at Dutch WorldTour squad Jumbo, says riders should be given a race number that remains the same across races, to help fans recognise them, In de Leiderstrui reports.

Plugge said: “Because of their helmets and sunglasses, riders are difficult to recognise. Helmets will never come off and glasses probably won’t either, but with a fixed number its easier to recognise riders.”

The Dutchman pointed to Formula One as an example, saying it’s impossible to recognise a driver from their helmet, but that fans know Max Verstappen drives number 33.

Plugge said that jersey numbers could also help with the sales of team kit, as fans may want to buy the jersey of their favourite rider.

He said: “I think jersey numbers can increase the sale of shirts, just like when a team is more successful.

“You can really make stars, but the main goal is recognisability for fans and audiences.”

The UCI has announced a reorganisation of the men’s side of professional cycling, which started last year, in an attempt to make the sport more accessible.

Changes included reforming the three-tier division system and the introduction of new league tables.

But the UCI’s announcement proved controversial after an association of professional teams publicly opposed the Classics Series, a new general classification for one-day races.

The UCI announcement also included confirmation of controversial changes to the track cycling calendar, and plans to promote women’s cycling with the aim of improving gender equality in the sport.

In cyclocross, the UCI has also announced it plans to expand the World Cup from nine to 16 rounds, but this also proved controversial as some feared the financial burden would be too great for teams.

Cyclocross great Sven Nys, now a team manager, and the organiser of the only Swiss round of the World Cup Christian Rocha have both been critical of the changes.