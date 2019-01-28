Six Day Berlin: Marc Hester and Jesper Mørkøv retake lead in fourth night of unpredictable battle

The Danes are back on top with just two nights left to race

The fourth night of Six Day Berlin saw unpredictable racing continue as Marc Hester and Jesper Mørkøv regained their lead.

After taking the lead on night two, the Danish pairing lost control of the race the following day to Germans Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt.

Their consistent success on Sunday night (January 27) put them back on top, but the battle for the overall classification remains on a knife edge.

A frantic opening 30-minute Madison went to Melvin Van Zijl and Jules Hesters, followed by a win for Andreas Müller in the derny race.

Müller became the first elite male rider to ever compete in 100 races at Six Day Berlin.

Russian Sergey Rostovtsev picked up his first Six Day triumph in the points race, before Achim Burkart won the second derny race of the evening.

Fans were treated to a home victory by Germans Henning Bommel and Kersten Thiele in the team elimination.

Finally, Polish pairing Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski took the Madison win in the last race of the evening.

Race leader Hester said: “It’s more of a pressure than a cushion. We’re up against strong teams, five teams are in the front and it is anyone’s game.

“Maybe we have a bit of an upper-hand, but for now we keep going like it’s a new day every day.”

Team-mate Mørkøv added: “We’re not yet thinking about Copenhagen.

“Marc and I want to go well in Berlin, we want to get the podium if it’s possible in the last two days.

“We will give everything and then think about Copenhagen on Thursday, but not before.”

Hester and Mørkøv lead on 299 points, followed by Pszczolarski and Staniszewski on 290, and Kluge and Reinhard on 289.

The men’s sprint competition also rages, with Russian Denis Dmitriev taking a hat-trick of victories.

Dmitriev won the 250m flying time trial as the only rider to finish in under 13 seconds.

That saw him book a place in the final with Max Levy, where he stormed to the win.

Levy then came from nowhere to smashed past his competition and take victory in the closing stage of the keirin.

The German Levy leads overall with 198 points, followed by Dmitriev on 161 and Russian Shane Perkins on 137.

