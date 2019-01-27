Six Day Berlin: Trine Schmidt crowned women’s champion as Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt take men’s lead

The women’s competition was a story of dominance as the men’s battle continues

The third day of track action at Six Day Berlin saw Dane Trine Schmidt crowned champion of the women’s contest as German’s Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt took back the lead in the men’s classification.

In the sprinters battle, home favourite Max Levy took wins in the 250 flying time trial and the sprint to pull clear of his closest rival, the Russian Denis Dmitriev.

Schmidt made her return to Six Day racing after a five-year hiatus to take the overall victory.

She set up the win with a 20km Madison triumph with compatriot Julie Leth earlier in the evening.

Schmidt also took the top spot in the 10km scratch race to beat Leth into second place in the competition.

She said: “It’s very significant.

“Every win is an important win and I’m super happy about these three days. It’s amazing – I don’t have words for it.

“I had five years off and I missed it, but I’m now I’m back, I’m happy and it’s going in the right direction.

“Now I’m aiming for big results in the World Championships and Olympics.

“I have big dreams and I’m on fire.”

Kluge and Reinhardt have taken back control of the men’s overall classification, having won the final Madison and with Reinhardt taking the 40-lap derny.

Defending champion Wim Stroetinga is still in contention after he and team-mate Robbie Ghys won the Madison chase earlier in the evening.

Polish pairing Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski took the team elimination.

There are just 12 points separating the three podium spots heading into day four.

Max Levy dominated the sprinters in the third night, winning the flying time trial and sprint to extend his lead to 35 points over Dmitriev.

Frenchman Francois Pervis also took a kierin victory over Russia’s Shane Perkins.

