Spanish amateur suffers huge cut to neck and chest after hitting crash barrier

A Spanish amateur suffered a gruesome cut to his neck and chest after he crashed and hit a guard rail.

Andoni Azkarate. 18, was racing the amateur Euskadi Cycling Championships on Sunday (June 16) when he left the road while descending the Gontzegaraine mountain pass and hit the railing.

Sports director at Azkarate’s Grupo Euelen team, former rider David Etxeberría, has called for the barriers to be removed.

>>> Belgian rider suffering from heart problem dies in his sleep, aged 26

Etxeberría, who raced for Euskatel-Euskadi and Astana in the early noughties, said on Twitter: “Yesterday we won without winning. It was just a scare, but what a fright.

“[It’s] 2019 and we continue with blades (fear removers) on the roads.

“The kid is fine but you think about what might have been.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I hope these blades disappear from our roads.”

Azkarate suffered cuts to his ear, cheek and chin, as well as a huge slash that ran from his neck and across his chest

Fortunately his injuries were not more serious, so he was discharged from hospital and hopes to return to competition soon.

Earlier this month, an under-23 Paris-Roubaix rider was left with a gruesome wound to his leg he says was caused by a disc brake.

Matteo Jorgenson, who rides for the Ag2r La Mondiale development squad, was caught in a crash at the Paris-Roubaix Espoirs on Sunday, June 2) that left him needing surgery.

>>> Good Morning Britain host accused of making ‘cyclophobic’ comment

The 19-year-old American, who posted a picture of the gash on social media, said the horrific injury was caused by another rider’s disc rotor.

Jorgensson said: “You can be third wheel and still get crashed. Waiting for surgery due to someone’s disc rotor.

“Didn’t believe they could do this until it happened to me. Thankful for my parents being here.”