Steve Cummings confirms retirement from professional cycling

Steve Cummings has confirmed his retirement from professional cycling at the age of 38.

The British rider told Ned Boulting in his podcast that he has chosen to call time on his career. The former national road and time trial champion said he felt physically ready to continue his career but just couldn’t find an opportunity with a team after being dropped by Dimension Data (now NTT) at the end of this season.

Cummings said he was “happy to continue, but also happy to stop” after struggling to find a new team at WorldTour or Pro Continental level. He added he was grateful just to have “lived his dream” since turning pro in 2005.

A three-time Grand Tour stage winner, Cummings blossomed in the latter part of his career, winning two stages at the Tour de France in 2015 and 2016, having previously won a stage of the Vuelta a España in 2012.

Other major victories include an overall win at the Tour of Britain in 2016, as well as stages in prestigious week-long stage races, the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tirreno-Adriatico. He also took a remarkable double at the British Road National Championships in 2017, becoming road and time trial champion in the Isle of Man.