Steven Kruijswijk and Emanuel Buchmann crash out of Critérium du Dauphiné

Steven Kruijswijk and Emanuel Buchmann have crashed out of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné.

The two GC riders crashed during stage four on the descent of the Col de Plan Bois, the first of six categorised climbs on the penultimate stage of the French race.

Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) looked to be in some pain following the crash, gingerly holding his left arm, although the exact injury is yet to be confirmed by his team.

Moments later, it was announced that Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) had also abandoned the race after being caught up in the same crash.

Along with Egan Bernal (Ineos) pulling out prior to the stage with a sore back, the first, third and fourth place in last year’s Tour de France have now abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The warm-up race to the French Grand Tour ends tomorrow, with the Tour then setting off from Nice in a week’s time on Saturday August 29.

Updates to follow…