‘The descent was far from safe’: Matteo Trentin criticises Vuelta a Murcia finish

Matteo Trentin (CCC) was not satisfied with the course safety on stage one of the Vuelta a Murcia.

The Italian rider said “today was crazy”, giving his opinion on the downhill which was “far from safe” and the finish line being “an absolute joke”.

Trentin has called for David Lappartient and the UCI to do more analysis on how safe courses are, as in his view more should be done to protect riders.

A video taken on the run-in to the finish of stage one shows a tight corner with a marshal signalling the right-hand turn.

No riders fall as they slow down to avoid colliding with the wall on the narrow cobbled street, but one CCC rider does unclip as he comes to a stop.

Stage winner Xandro Meurisse apparently didn’t share Trentin’s sentiment, according to Circus-Wanty Gobert team manager Jean-Marc Rossignon, who told Het Nieuwsblad: “He didn’t say a word about it. They weren’t the most beautiful roads, though. There were some potholes, but on the other hand, the police were sufficiently present to guarantee safety.

“And that finish, well, it was on top of a Spanish castle where you simply ride into a wall with gates. I was often behind the first group but how it went in the peloton more than fifteen minutes behind, I cannot tell you right now.”

Both Vuelta a Murcia race organisers and the UCI are yet to comment publicly on Trentin’s remarks.

Last year, the UCI imposed a series of measures on the BinckBank Tour following a number of safety failings at the 2019 edition of the race.

A number of riders voiced their concerns during the race, calling the tight and winding finishes “crazy and dangerous”, with the CPA cyclists’ union saying the race did not belong in the WorldTour.