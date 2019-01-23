Tosh Van der Sande doping case ‘will be clear by early February,’ according to manager

The Lotto – Soudal rider was suspended after failing a test at the Ghent Six Day

The doping case around Lotto – Soudal’s Tosh Van der Sande will be clear by early February, according to his manager.

Van der Sande has been suspended by his team after he failed a doping test during the Ghent Six Day in November.

Lotto – Soudal said the Belgian pro returned a positive test for a permitted substance but has taken the decision to suspend him while the case is resolved.

The 28-year-old’s manager, Jef Van den Bosch, told cycling news site Wielerflits: “By January 10 we had to deliver all requested documents to the UCI.

“That happened, now we are waiting for a verdict from a UCI appointed committee to investigate the case.

“In principle he has little to worry about, because it is clear that this has been an administrative error.

“Really a miserable thing.

“We now hope that we will get clarity by the beginning of February at the latest.”

Van der Sande, who has ridden his entire career for Lotto, announced the positive test to his team in December and was immediately suspended.

According to the team, the unnamed substance occurs in a nasal spray that is permitted providing a rider mentions it during a doping test.

Van der Sande is now training in Spain, his manager said.

Announcing the suspension last month, the team said: “Lotto – Soudal was notified by its rider Tosh Van der Sande of a positive doping test during the Six Days of Ghent where he took part between November 12 and 18, 2018.

“The substance is a permitted one and occurs in the nasal spray Sofrasolone, that is freely available to be used in competition if mentioned during a control.

“After a meeting with the rider, the board has decided to suspend him, in expectation of the investigation executed by the UCI and to allow the rider to underpin his defence in the best possible way.

“Lotto – Soudal will give no further explanations until the UCI procedure has terminated.”