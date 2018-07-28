Tour de France 2018 stage 20 individual time trial start times

Start times for every rider on stage 20 of the 2018 Tour de France

The penultimate stage of the 2018 Tour de France sees the 145 riders remaining in the race face a 31km individual time trial on stage 20 between Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle and Espelette.

The course is a hilly one, with barely a kilometre of flat road as the profile constantly rises and falls, but the crucial point on the day will be the Col de Pinodieta.

This climb may be short at just 900m in length, but has an average gradient of more than 10 per cent and hits 20 per cent for a short section near the base.

Riders will reach the top of this climb with just three kilometres to the finish in Espelette, which is followed by a fast but occasionally technical descent to the line.

Holding an “advantage” of nearly 20 minutes in his position as the lanterne route at the bottom of the general classification, Lawson Craddock (EF Education First-Drapac) will be the first man down the start ramp at midday local time (11am BST).

However it will be a few hours until we get to the business end of affairs, with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) being the first of the top 10 to set off at 16:11 with the rest of the riders at the top of the general classification setting off at two minute intervals.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be starting at 16:23 (15:23 BST) and looking to make up a 13-second deficit to Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in order to finish on the podium in Paris.

Meanwhile Roglic will be face the tough task of making up a 19-second gap to world time trial champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb).

The final man to start stage 20’s individual time trial will be the yellow jersey of Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who has a lead of 2-05 over Dumoulin going into the penultimate day of racing.

Thomas will start his time trial effort at 16:29 local time (15:29 BST) and should be confident of crossing the line with at least some of that lead intact to all but confirm himself as the winner of the 2018 Tour de France.

Tour de France 2018 stage 20 time trial start times (all times CET)

1. Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac 12:00:00

2. Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 12:01:30

3. Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 12:03:00

4. Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12:04:30

5. Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12:06:00

6. Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 12:07:30

7. Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12:09:00

8. Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12:10:30

9. Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 12:12:00

10. Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 12:13:30

11. Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 12:15:00

12. Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12:16:30

13. Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac 12:18:00

14. Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:19:30

15. Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12:21:00

16. Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac 12:22:30

17. Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 12:24:00

18. Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 12:25:30

19. Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12:27:00

20. Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12:28:30

21. Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12:30:00

22. Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:31:30

23. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 12:33:00

24. Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12:34:30

25. Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12:36:00

26. Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 12:37:30

27. Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 12:39:00

28. Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12:40:30

29. Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis 12:42:00

30. Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 12:43:30

31. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 12:45:00

32. Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac 12:46:30

33. Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:48:00

34. Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 12:49:30

35. John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 12:51:00

36. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12:52:30

37. Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12:54:00

38. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12:55:30

39. Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing 12:57:00

40. Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 12:59:00

41. Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 13:01:00

42. Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13:03:00

43. Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar 13:05:00

44. Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis 13:07:00

45. Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 13:09:00

46. Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac 13:11:00

47. Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13:13:00

48. Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13:15:00

49. Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13:17:00

50. Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13:19:00

51. Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:21:00

52. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13:23:00

53. Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:25:00

54. Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 13:27:00

55. Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 13:29:00

56. Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13:31:00

57. Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 13:33:00

58. Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing 13:35:00

59. Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13:37:00

60. Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13:39:00

61. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 13:41:00

62. Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 13:43:00

63. Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 13:45:00

64. Silvan Dillier (Sui) AG2R La Mondiale 13:47:00

65. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13:49:00

66. Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 13:51:00

67. Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 13:53:00

68. Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13:55:00

69. Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 13:57:00

70. Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 13:59:00

71. Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 14:01:00

72. Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:03:00

73. Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14:05:00

74. Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 14:07:00

75. Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team Sky 14:09:00

76. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:11:00

77. Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 14:13:00

78. Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 14:15:00

79. Magnus Cort (Den) Astana 14:17:00

80. Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14:19:00

81. Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:21:00

82. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar 14:23:00

83. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14:25:00

84. Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14:27:00

85. Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14:29:00

86. Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14:31:00

87. Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14:33:00

88. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 14:35:00

89. Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14:37:00

90. Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana 14:39:00

91. Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana 14:41:00

92. Stefan Küng (Sui) BMC Racing 14:43:00

93. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14:45:00

94. Mathias Frank (Sui) AG2R La Mondiale 14:47:00

95. Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 14:49:00

96. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14:51:00

97. Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar 14:53:00

98. Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis14:55:00

99. Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis 14:57:00

100. Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 14:59:00

101. Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 15:01:00

102. Michael Valgren (Den) Astana 15:03:00

103. Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15:05:00

104. Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15:07:00

105. Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:09:00

106. Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 15:11:00

107. Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:13:00

108. Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 15:15:00

109. Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac 15:17:00

110. Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:19:00

111. Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15:21:00

112. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:23:00

113. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15:25:00

114. Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing 15:27:00

115. Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:29:00

116. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15:31:00

117. Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15:33:00

118. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 15:35:00

119. Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac 15:37:00

120. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15:39:00

121. Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 15:41:00

122. Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain-Merida 15:43:00

123. Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott 15:45:00

124. Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain-Merida 15:47:00

125. Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing 15:49:00

126. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15:51:00

127. Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:53:00

128. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15:55:00

129. Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15:57:00

130. Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 15:59:00

131. Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 16:01:00

132. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar 16:03:00

133. Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16:05:00

134. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana 16:07:00

135. Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 16:09:00

136. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 16:11:00

137. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar 16:13:00

138. Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 16:15:00

139. Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16:17:00

140. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar 16:19:00

141. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16:21:00

142. Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16:23:00

143. Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 16:25:00

144. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 16:27:00

145. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16:29:00