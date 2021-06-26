Tour de France standings: All the standings after stage one of the 108th edition

The Tour de France is the most prestigious race in the cycling calendar and is known around the world even with non-cycling fans.

Stage one was a very hectic one with two massive crashes. But it was world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) who kicked clear with around 2km to go and stayed away to win the opening stage and take the yellow jersey.

So many riders, including Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) who makes his return to the race for the first time in three years.

Tour de France: Brest to Landerneau (197.8km)

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, in 4-39-05

2. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, at 8 seconds

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

4. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

7. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

8. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

10. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadier, all same time

Tour de France: General classification after stage one

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, in 4-39-05

2. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, at 12 seconds

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma, at 14s

4. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, at 18s

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

7. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

8. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

10. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadier, all same time

Other riders

11. Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange, at same time

12. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

15. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team

16. Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo

17. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

18. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, all at same time

22. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 23s

41. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Movistar Team, at 1-59

42. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

46. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, all at same time

65. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, at 2-26

75. Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange, at 3-27

123. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-43

171. Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 14-47

177. Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma, at 16-39.

Tour de France: Green jersey standings after stage one

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 50 pts

2. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, 43 pts

3. Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, 20 pts

Tour de France: Mountain classification after stage one

1. Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 3 pts

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 2 pts

3. Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, at 2 pts

Tour de France: Best young rider classification after stage one

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 4-39-13

2. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

3. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo, all at same time

Tour de France: Team classification after stage one

1. Team Jumbo-Visma, in 13-57-44

2. Astana-Premier Tech, at same time

3. Team BikeExchange, at 25s

4. Trek-Segafredo, at 38s

5. Bahrain Victorious, at 41s

Tour de France classifications brief explanation

The Tour de France has six classifications where just four give out a leaders jersey. The leader of the overall standings and eventual winner of the race wears the yellow jersey.

The rider who leads the points standings will wear the green jersey, this is often a sprinter with Irishman Sam Bennett taking the jersey in 2020.

In the mountains, the rider who collects the most points over the various categorised climbs gets to wear the white jersey with red polka-dots.

And finally, the white jersey denotes the leader of the best young rider. This has been won by the winner of the overall standings in the last two editions of the race.

The other two classifications are the best team's standings. This takes into account the first three riders across the line from each team and puts their times together. It is often won by Movistar Team.

The last classification is awarded daily by a jury. This is the combativity prize. A rider will be awarded a red number that he wears on the following stage after showing outstanding combative nature either in a break or in an unseen part of the race.

As well as that, the rider who has performed the best in the breaks throughout the race will win the Super-Combativity award, also awarded by a jury.

For more in-depth information on all the standings in the race go and have a look at out jerseys explained page.